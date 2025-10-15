Bombay HC quashes Rakhi Sawant’s FIR against ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani

The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, quashed an FIR lodged by actress Rakhi Sawant against her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani under section 498A (cruelty) and 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2023, as per legal news site Live Law.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil revoked the FIR, which had been filed by Sawant against Durrani in February 2023 after the couple announced their separation.

However, the now estranged couple have amicably settled the disputes, with Sawant giving her ‘no objection’ to quash the FIR. Both Rakhi Sawant and her ex-husband were present in the court at the time the judgment was given, according to Live Law.

"In view of the amicable settlement, there is no need to keep the FIRs pending. The FIRs and subsequent charge sheets are quashed," said the bench on October 15.

While Sawant had levelled charges of criminal intimidation, harassment and unnatural sex against Durrani, he had accused her of defaming him by sharing obscene photos of him on social media. Both the FIRs have now been revoked.

According to media reports, Sawant married Durrani in May 2022 as per Islamic rites. Though Adil denied being married to Sawant at first, he accepted his marriage a few weeks later.