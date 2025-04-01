Bollywood veteran Dharmendra says he underwent eye graft surgery, is doing fine now

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra recently underwent an eye graft surgery, he said on Tuesday, assuring fans that he is doing fine now.

The 89-year-old actor was spotted with a bandage on his right eye as he left a Mumbai-based hospital premises.

"Abhi bohot dum hai, abhi bhi bohot jaan hai... Meri aankh mein graft hua hai (I'm still very strong and full of life. I had an eye graft surgery). Love you audience. I'm strong," Dharmendra told reporters outside the hospital.

The actor did not share the name of the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis. His last theatrical release was Ranveer Singh-and-Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released in 2023.

Dharmendra, father of Bollywood stars Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol, is known for blockbuster films like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar and Chupke Chupke.