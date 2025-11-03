‘Etched in history’: Kareena Kapoor, Jr NTR, other stars hail Indian Women’s Team’s World Cup win

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, and Jr NTR were among the celebrities who lauded the women in blue after Team India’s maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final win at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

India’s victory over South Africa in the final marked a historic moment, with the team showcasing exceptional batting and bowling skills. In the final match, India posted 298/7 in 50 overs, led by Shafali Verma’s impressive 87 runs.

Actress Kajol took to her Instagram story to congratulate Team India on their victory. “Proud of our women in blue,” the 51-year-old-actress wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt note on Team India’s win. “A proud moment for INDIA, for SPORT, for each and every GIRL who dared to dream… 2-11-2025, A date to be remembered …A date etched in history…,” she wrote on Instagram.

“And this is it- Champions!!! Indian women’s cricket team Bleed blue,” Genelia Deshmukh rejoiced in joy.

Kartik Aaryan congratulated the girls for leading India to such a comprehensive victory.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also took to X to congratulate Team India on the victory, ending a 25-year wait.

Vicky Kaushal showered praise on Harmanpreet Kaur, congratulating the Team India captain and bowing in admiration after her team’s stunning win.

Ananya Panday celebrated Team India’s win by dropping heart emoticons on her Instagram story.

“Congratulations Team India Women on becoming the CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! You roared to victory with fire and dominance. Every Indian salutes your epic triumph. Celebrate loud,” wrote Jr NTR on X.

Sidharth Malhotra lauded Team India’s performance, describing their win as an “unforgettable victory.”

Shraddha Kapoor compared the team’s triumph to India’s 1983 World Cup victory.

“Arey hamari choriyan choron sey kam hai key? (Are our girls any less than the boys)”, wrote Vivek Oberoi on Instagram, congratulating Team India on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup for the very first time.

“Proud Indian, proud cricket fan. Our heroes,” Varun Dhawan wrote on social media.

Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimrii, Sushmita Sen, Karisma Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Malaika Arora also congratulated Team India, celebrating their remarkable win and expressing pride in the team’s outstanding performance.