In Pictures: Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s pastel-themed wedding

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik recently tied the knot with girlfriend Aashna Shroff in a close-knit ceremony. Here’s a look at some moments from their pastel-themed wedding.

1 5

The newlyweds beamed with joy on their special day. While Aashna looked gorgeous in an embroidered peach lehenga choli, paired with a blush pink veil, Armaan donned a light pink sherwani suit.

2 5

The couple, who reportedly began dating in 2017, announced their engagement on August 28, 2023. “Tu hi mera Ghar,” wrote Armaan, sharing the pictures from their wedding on Instagram on Thursday morning.

3 5

The bride and the groom exchanged garlands during the ceremony. Popular social media influencers Siddharth Batra, Niki Mehra Madan, Debasree Banerjee and Komal Pandey congratulated the couple.

4 5

Aashna Shroff is an Indian fashion and beauty blogger. In 2024, Armaan performed with Ed Sheeran during the latter’s Mumbai concert. Armaan had also collaborated with Sheeran on the new version of the British singer's song 2Step.

5 5

Armaan and Aashna embraced each other for a picture. The couple recently offered glimpses of their Christmas celebration with their pet dog Tofu. Armaan is known for songs such as Wajah Tum Ho, Bol Do Na Zara and Besabriyaan.