Inside Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s white-themed cocktail party

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik and social media influencer Aashna Shroff, who recently tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Mahabaleshwar, have shared pictures from their white-themed cocktail party. Here’s a look.

1 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Armaan and Aashna dazzled in custom ensembles from the fashion label Shantnu & Nikhil. Aashna stunned in a white off-shoulder gown adorned with a cascading white bow that extended into a floor-sweeping trail. Armaan, meanwhile, looked dapper in a crisp white blazer paired with black trousers and a black bow tie.

2 11

Aashna wore her hair down and accessoried her backless column gown with a double-layered statement choker and matching stud earrings. A Stone-studded bracelet and a chunky finger ring also complemented her outfit.

3 11

A photo shows Aashna posing with an intricately embroidered tulle veil.

4 11

Armaan and Aashna were surrounded by their loved ones during the party. The couple reportedly began dating in 2017. They announced their engagement on August 28, 2023.

5 11

Armaan embraced Aashna, who flaunted her mehendi in a picture. While Aashna is a popular fashion and beauty blogger, Armaan is known for songs such as Wajah Tum Ho, Bol Do Na Zara and Besabriyaan.

6 11

Armaan and Aashna cut a cake together during the ceremony. The cake was decorated with a silver bow and tiny animal figurines.

7 11

The couple beamed with joy during their cocktail party.

8 11

Armaan and Aashna shook a leg on the dance floor. “We danced, we toasted, we celebrated each other and our loved ones,” wrote the 29-year-old singer in his caption.

9 11

Armaan planted a kiss on the bride’s cheek.

10 11

The couple raised a toast to their new journey together.

11 11

On the work front, 2024 proved quite eventful for Armaan. He performed with Ed Sheeran during the latter’s Mumbai concert in March last year. Armaan had also collaborated with Sheeran on the new version of the British singer's song 2Step.