Bobby Sarma Baruah's 'Rador Pakhi' to have international premiere at IFFM 2025

Filmmaker Bobby Sarma Baruah's Assamese-language film "Rador Pakhi", meaning "Morning Sunshine", is set to have its international premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

The film is based on the story of Sarmistha Pritam (named as Jyoti in the film), who was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at a very young age and confined to her bed "The journey Jyoti embarks on to fulfil her writing dreams and become an author is what the film encompasses, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Rador Pakhi" had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of Goa (IFFI) last year in the Indian Panorama section. The drama film stars Sulakhyana Baruah as Jyoti and also features Kamal Lochan, Arun Nath, and Bina Patangi in pivotal roles.

Baruah also penned the dialogues of the film and produced it alongside Sulakhyana Baruah, and Basanta Kumar Baruah.

The filmmaker has previously directed "Mishing" (The Apparition), which won the Silver Lotus Award at the 66th National Film Awards, and "Sikaisal" (If Only Trees Could Talk), which received the award for Best Tiwa Film at the 70th National Film Awards.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.