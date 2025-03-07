Blackpink member Jennie collaborates with Dua Lipa for ‘Ruby’ song ‘Handlebars’

Blackpink member Jennie has collaborated with Albanian singer Dua Lipa for the track Handlebars from her new album Ruby, which dropped on music streaming platforms on March 7.

The development comes amid plagiarism allegations from Bollywood fans against the K-pop singer for allegedly lifting tunes and beats from Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani theme song for her new track Like Jennie.

The accusations led to a social media debate, with some fans supporting Jennie while others demanding due credit to Pritam, the composer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Jennie’s new album Ruby, consisting of 14 tracks, also includes collaborations with American rapper-songwriters Doechii and Dominic Fike. Other featured artists on the tracklist include Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis and FKJ.

The 29-year-old singer’s single Mantra, dropped in October 2024, was her first solo to appear on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 98 and peaking at number 3 on the Billboard Global 200.

After exiting YG Entertainment last year, Jennie founded her own company, OA, to manage her solo ventures while remaining involved in band activities as a member of Blackpink.

Since Blackpink’s 2016 debut, Jennie was the first member to pursue solo projects, releasing her hit single SOLO and later following it up with You & Me in 2023 during the band’s BORN PINK world tour.

All the members of Blackpink — Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo — last appeared together in the music video of their 2022 single Shut Down, which went on to top the Billboard Global 200.