Blackpink star Lisa to produce and star in debut short film ‘Dream’, first look out

K-pop girl band Blackpink singer-rapper Lisa is set to produce and star in her debut short film Dream, backed by her record label LLOUD.

The film, set to release on August 13 at 11pm (EST), also stars Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi as Lisa’s romantic interest. Sakaguchi is known for popular dramas like What Comes After Love, Beyond Goodbye and The Last 10 Years.

“An emotional, beautiful story that will soon be yours. Dream short film premiering 2025.08.13 11pm EST,” Lisa wrote on Instagram alongside a poster.

The monochromatic poster features the singer embracing a man, supposedly Kentaro Sakaguchi.

Dream is based on Lisa’s hit song of the same name from her album Alter Ego, which released on February 28.

Currently, Lisa is busy with Blackpink’s ongoing concert tour, Deadline World Tour, along with her other bandmates — Jennie, Rose and Jisoo.

Blackpink kicked off Deadline World Tour with a blast on July 5, surprising fans with their new song Jump at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium.

The new track immediately sparked a frenzy among fans across social media, with Blinks raving about its catchy beats and dynamic choreography.

The Deadline World Tour will span 16 cities and consist of 31 shows. Tour stops will include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.