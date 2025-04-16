MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 16 April 2025

It’s a wrap for ‘Binodini’ maker Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s next film ‘Lakshmikantapur Local’

The slice-of-life drama will feature Kaushik Ganguly, Rituparna Sengupta, Paoli Dam, Indraneil Sengupta,Chandrayee Ghosh and Sayani Ghosh in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.04.25, 03:05 PM
Poster of Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s next film ‘Lakshmikantapur Local’

Poster of Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s next film ‘Lakshmikantapur Local’ Facebook

Fresh off the success of his biographical drama Binodiini: Ekti Natir Naam, director Ram Kamal Mukherjee is returning to the big screen with his next film, Lakshmikantapur Local, which has now wrapped shooting, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film turns the spotlight on the everyday lives of domestic workers in Kolkata’s middle-class households.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it was initially speculated that Rupa Ganguly will feature opposite Kaushik Ganguly in the film, a poster dropped by the producers confirms that Rituparna Sengupta will play the lead role.

Set in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, including the titular local train route, Lakshmikantapur Local captures the essence of working-class life. According to the makers, the story draws from the lives of those whose labour often goes unnoticed, but without whom daily life in urban households would come to a standstill.

The ensemble cast also includes Paoli Dam, Indraneil Sengupta, Sangeeta Sinha, Chandrayee Ghosh, Sayani Ghosh, John Bhattacharya, Rajnandini Paul and Debasish Mondal. Former West Bengal Transport Minister Madan Mitra will make a special appearance in the film.

Lakshmikantapur Local is produced by Sangeeta Sinha and Prateek Chakraborty of Pramod Films and Angel Creations, respectively. The first look of its characters will be out on May 20.

Ram Kamal Mukherjee has already announced his next directorial venture, Draupadi, starring Rukmini Maitra in the titular role.

RELATED TOPICS

Ram Kamal Mukherjee Lakshmikantapur Local Kaushik Ganguly Rituparna Sengupta Paoli Dam
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Language not religion, but culture: SC schools on Urdu, upholds signage in Maharashtra

'The prejudice against Urdu stems from the misconception that Urdu is alien to India,' the court said
Sonam Wangchuk. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

The conditions of the railways are in a very bad state in America. No country should follow them

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT