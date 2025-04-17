‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil Season 5 runner-up Priyanka Deshpande gets married

Popular television host and Bigg Boss Tamil participant Priyanka Deshpande got married to her long-time boyfriend, Vasi, in the presence of family and friends on Wednesday.

This is Deshpande’s second marriage. She parted ways with her first husband, Praveen Kumar, in 2022 after six years of married life.

“16.04.2025, Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one,” Deshpande wrote on Instagram alongside a set of wedding pictures. Deshpande looked radiant in a golden bridal sari while Vasi kept it simple in a white dhoti with a silk kurta.

In other pictures, the couple were seen performing wedding rituals. Deshpande's mother and brother were also seen in the pictures, smiling as they stood by the newlyweds.

Priyanka Deshpande, a renowned TV anchor in South India, got married to Praveen Kumar in 2016. Speculation about their split emerged in 2022 when Praveen stopped attending public events and appeared less on Priyanka’s social media posts.

Priyanka is known for her work with top channels like Star Vijay, Sun TV, Zee Tamil, Chutti TV, and Sun Music. Her notable shows include Super Singer, Super Singer Junior, Start Music, The Wall, Jodi Number One, and Kings of Comedy Juniors.

Niroop Nandakumar, who is a fellow contestant of Deshpande from Bigg Boss Tamil and also a close friend, congratulated the couple on their special day by sharing a video from the wedding.

He wrote, “After everything you’ve been through, seeing you step into a love that cherishes you feels like watching the sun rise after a long night. You didn’t just find love, you found someone who gets you, respects you, and probably laughs at your worst jokes too ( feel sorry for my man though ).”

“I’m so happy for you, and I know this new chapter will be everything your heart has been waiting for. Just remember, no matter where life takes you, be it candlelit dinners or late-night silly fights, you will always be loved. Fiercely, endlessly, and now, finally, rightly. Congratulations, lifeline @priyankapdeshpande. Now live,” he added.

Priyanka Deshpande completed her Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 journey by securing the runner-up title. Hosted by Kamal Hassan, Bigg Boss Tamil premiered on October 3, 2021. Raju Jeyamohan emerged as the winner of the season.