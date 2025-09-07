‘Yeh kya ho raha hai’: Salman Khan takes subtle dig at Donald Trump on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan appeared to take a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 on Saturday.

While taking the housemates to task for the confrontations during the week, Salman remarked, “Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye”.

The comment was widely interpreted as a reference to Trump’s repeated claims that he played a role in resolving international conflicts, including the India-Pakistan ceasefire and the Russia-Ukraine war, and his push for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The clip of the actor’s statement was widely shared on social media over the weekend, with viewers applauding his wit and drawing parallels to Trump’s remarks. A user on X commented, “Salman watches the news? I could have never guessed.” Another use posted, “Salman bhai taking a dig at Trump in Bigg Boss”.

One more X user added, “Waiting for Trump to respond lmao.”

Salman’s comments were directed at Kashmiri peace activist Farrhana Bhatt, who had been embroiled in a heated argument with Abhishek Bajaj, after the latter lifted her in his arms during the captaincy task. While Abhishek apologised for his spur-of-the-moment action, Farrhana lashed out at him.

Salman also reprimanded Farrhana for calling Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri “do kaudi ki aurat”.

“Farrhana, kis angle se peace activist lagti hai. Aapka ego itna bada hai, apne aap ko pata nahi kya samajti hai. Neelam kyu deserve karti hai 'do kaudi' ki kehlana,” he said.

When Farrhana tried to justify her comment saying she was angry at that time, Salman retorts, “Dilau mai aapko gussa?? You don't understand how wrong you have gone”.

Regarding her tiff with Abhishek, Salman said, “Abhishek ne unintentionally aapko task mein uthaya hai, aap muskura rahi thi uss waqt. Uske baad Abhishek ne kitni baar aapse maafi maangi hai, pure ghar ne dekha hai”.