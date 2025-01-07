T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar teams up with Rajkumar Periasamy for pan-Indian film

T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy have joined hands for a pan-Indian film.

“Pan-India blockbuster brewing! Bhushan Kumar & Rajkumar Periasamy team up,” T-series wrote on X on Monday alongside a photo of Bhushan and Rajkumar.

T-Series ended 2024 on a high note as their latest production Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a blockbuster. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, the horror comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee earned Rs 423 crore gross worldwide and emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Rajkumar too had a good year, with Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi-starrer Amaran, which he wrote and directed. Currently streaming on Netflix, Amaran is a Tamil-language biographical war film on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an officer in the Indian Army’s Rajput Regiment who received the Ashok Chakra posthumously for his valour during a counterterrorism operation with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amaran went on to become actor Sivakarthikeyan's highest-grossing film of all time with a collection of Rs 335 crore gross worldwide. It is the eighth Tamil film of all time to breach the Rs 300-crore milestone at the global box office.

Rajkumar is currently working on Tamil star Dhanush’s next film, tentatively titled D55. The film is produced by Sushmita Anbuchezian under the Gopuram Films banner.