Benoit Blanc returns to solve his most dangerous case yet in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Netflix has released the first trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, marking the return of Benoit Blanc as he faces what’s being touted as his most dangerous case yet.

Wake Up Dead Man is the third entry in Rian Johnson’s hit whodunit franchise. The film opens in US theatres on 26 November for a limited two-week run before arriving on Netflix on 12 December.

Daniel Craig once again steps into the role of the suave detective, with the plot revolving around a murder that shatters a quiet town. According to the official synopsis, “After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic”.

The ensemble cast includes Josh O’Connor as priest Jud Duplenticy, assigned to support Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin). They are joined by Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix, Thomas Haden Church as groundskeeper Samson Holt, Kerry Washington as lawyer Vera Draven, Daryl McCormack as aspiring politician Cy Draven, Jeremy Renner as town doctor Nat Sharp, Cailee Spaeny as cellist Simone Vivane and Andrew Scott as author Lee Ross.

At the film’s world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in September, Craig described his journey of working in this franchise as “a constant surprise”. “We made it with no ambition whatsoever. Just let’s do the best movie we can. And it became something, and then here we are,” he told Variety.

Craig added that he remains open to future instalments for Knives Out franchise. “These movies have to work at a very, very high level, otherwise there’s no point in doing them,” he told Variety. “So as long as they’re doing that, we’ll keep doing them”.