'The Accountant 2' fresh stills: Ben Affleck returns as Christian Wolff, Jon Bernthal as Braxton

While Ben Affleck returns as Christian Wolff, Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his role as Braxton in The Accountant 2, show fresh stills dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

Affleck and Wolff reunite with director Gavin O’Connor in the upcoming sequel, which will also see Cynthia Addai-Robinson reprising her role as Marybeth Medina from the original 2016 movie.

“Here’s a deeper look at #TheAccountant2 - only in theaters April 25,” wrote the makers alongside the photos on Instagram.

The Accountant 2 is backed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Artists Equity, an artist-led studio founded by Affleck, Matt Damon and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital. The upcoming actioner is set to hit screens on April 25. The fresh stills, dropped by the producers of The Accountant 2, reveal that actress Daniella Pineda will play a key role in the sequel. The Accountant 2 was first announced by the makers in January.

Released theatrically on October 10, 2016, The Accountant follows Christian Wolff, an autistic accountant who makes his living by auditing financial books for some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. Bernthal plays Wolff’s brother Brax who operates a security company for high-profile clients. As per media reports, the film earned USD 155 million worldwide.