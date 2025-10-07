Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ premiere months after divorce

Divorced celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited at the premiere of the musical drama film Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York City on Monday, as per US media reports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo posed for pictures on the red carpet and Affleck praised Lopez’s performance in the Bill Condon-directed film ahead of its screening.

“When we started Artists Equity, the principal goal was to empower great artists and tell moving stories and create opportunities for these kinds of great stories to be told and work with the best directors in the world and the best actors and the best material,” Affleck, who served as an executive producer on Spider Woman, said in a statement. “And in this movie, we did all of that,” he added.

“It’s an honor to be here. This movie is exquisite. Jennifer, you’re incredible. Bill, you did an amazing job. [Tonatiuh], you’re phenomenal. Welcome to a lifelong stardom. Enjoy it. There’s ups and downs, but here you are,” The Accountant 2 actor continued.

“It’s really, truly a thrill and honour, and I’m just proud of this movie. Thank you for letting me be part of it,” he signed off.

Kiss of the Spider Woman, slated to hit theatres on October 10, follows Valentín (Diego Luna), a political prisoner sharing a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), who was convicted of public indecency. An unlikely bond forms between them as Molina recounts a Hollywood musical plot starring Ingrid Luna (Lopez).

The duo were one of the most loved Hollywood couples in the early 2000s. They, however, decided to part ways in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 after almost two decades, and tied the knot in August 2022 at Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The couple got divorced in January this year.