‘Belly and Conrad’s love never dies’: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ S3 finale has fans buzzing

It is official. Belly and Conrad are together in Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, and fans can’t keep calm.

After a series of heartbreaks and misunderstandings, the lovebirds reunite in the Season 3 finale of the show, which premiered on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

But fans now have more than one reason to rejoice. After the reunion of their favourite couple, they are now looking forward to a movie announced by the streamer on Wednesday.

Based on a novel by best-selling author Jenny Han, the third instalment of the young adult romance follows the story of Belly (Lola Tung), who faces her biggest decision yet as her love triangle with Fisher brothers — Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) reaches its peak. After her wedding to Jeremiah was cancelled, she took a long trip to Paris to forget her woes, only to cross paths with Conrad again.

“Tuning into The Summer I Turned Pretty……to collect my Belly Conrad endgame and see Conrad happy for once in his life omg,” wrote a Connie fan on X.

There have been several public screenings globally for the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 in major cities including Mumbai, Indore, and Chandigarh in India. These events offered fans a communal experience to watch the show’s conclusion together.

Sharing a picture from a screening venue, a fan wrote, “At the Melbourne watch party for the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty. This room is about to lose it.”

“Spoilers: the fact that we got our endgame after seasons of angst and heartbreak and yearning. This finale really tore me up because of how well it was written and the way that Belly and Conrad’s love never dies, no matter what. We Won,” reads another X post.

Some fans also posted funny GIFS that show characters crying their hearts out after Belly and Conrad confessed their love for each other in the series.

However, several fans expressed disappointment with the narrative structure and pacing of the final episode.

“If this really is the end, they’re taking a spot in the top 10 of worst TV show endings because wdym you spend nearly an entire season planning a failed wedding only to have your main couple get together in the last 10 minutes and not show their HEA (happily ever after),” wrote one fan.

Calling the finale unsatisfying, an X user wrote, “Blows my mind that Jenny Han had the chance to massively improve on the mess that was book 3 of the Summer I Turned Pretty and instead chose to keep the TV show as incoherent and unsatisfying as the original.”

At the finale premiere event of the Prime Video series on Wednesday, the streamer announced a feature film that will serve as the grand finale. The date of release is yet to be announced.

Directed by Zoe R. Cassavetes and author Jenny Han, the series also stars Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso and Sofia Bryant.