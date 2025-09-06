‘Bigg Boss 19’: Baseer Ali clinches captaincy from Abhishek Bajaj after a fiery task

The second week of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 witnessed fierce confrontations as housemates battled it out for captaincy in a racing task.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced that Pranit More will not be participating in the captaincy task because the contestants have mutually agreed that he cannot be a captain this week. Following the announcement, the contestants were instructed to race towards a display board and then fulfill the conditions written on the screen.

The winner of each round would move forward for a shot at captaincy.

Baseer Ali emerged victorious in the first round. As per the condition displayed on the board, he had to offer two apples to Bigg Boss. The second round turned physical when Mridul Tiwari sustained an injury, and Nehal Chudasama accused Abhishek of scratching her hand. Baseer had an altercation with Abhishek after the incident.

However, as sanchalak, Pranit intervened and said everyone was pushed during the race. He declared Abhishek as the winner of Round 2. Abhishek, in turn, agreed to Bigg Boss’s condition that one bed be sealed in the house.

The third round introduced a more controversial condition, requiring that the gym be sealed for the entire season. Most contestants opted not to participate, but Nehal and Awez broke ranks and ran. Nehal won but refused to accept the condition. She said she merely wanted to prove to the other housemates that she was capable of winning.

Upset with Nehal’s stance, Bigg Boss dismissed the task, leading to a head-to-head confrontation between Baseer and Abhishek for captaincy.

Contestants were asked to sit on chairs in the garden, with Baseer tasked to tie a blue cloth on the chairs and Abhishek a pink cloth. Each could untie the other's cloth. During the challenge, tensions escalated further when Abhishek lifted Farrhana in his arms without her consent.

At the end of the task, Baseer claimed victory and became the second captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house.