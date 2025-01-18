'Bada Naam Karenge' trailer: Sooraj Barjatya’s OTT debut promises ‘pure, innocent romance’

Ritik Ghanshani’s Rishabh and Ayesha Kaduskar’s Surbhi navigate a journey from hatred to love when their families arrange their marriage in the trailer of Rajshri Productions' OTT debut, Bada Naam Karenge, set to premiere on Sony LIV on February 7.

Dropped by the streamer on Saturday, the three-minute-20-second-long video shows Rishabh and Surbhi clashing due to their contrasting personalities. While Rishabh is a party enthusiast, Surbhi appears to be an introvert. When their families arrange their marriage, the two agree to keep their prior acquaintance a secret.

As wedding preparations unfold, both families revel in the celebrations. However, tensions rise when Rishabh and Surbhi's secret is exposed, turning their lies into a source of conflict. By this time, the two have fallen in love and are determined not to give up on their relationship.

"I firmly believe that the pure, innocent romance that once dominated our screens is sorely missing from modern-day entertainment. With that in mind, I've set out to revive this beloved genre and bring back the wholesome, family-friendly storytelling that we all grew up with. Bada Naam Karenge is a show that's perfect for watching with loved ones of all ages – a truly family-oriented experience that's sure to delight and inspire,” said director Palash Vaswani, known for Gullak (2019), Cheesecake (2019) and Shuruaat Ka Interval (2014).

National Award-winning filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya serves as the showrunner of the upcoming series. Talking about the show’s narrative, he said, “Bada Naam Karenge is a labour of love that celebrates family, dreams, and respect for tradition in a modern world. It bridges generational gaps, proving that Gen Z can be both ambitious and deeply rooted in values.”

Bada Naam Karenge also stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey and Bhavesh Babani in key roles.