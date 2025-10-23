Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ inches towards Rs 50-crore club in India

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma is inching towards the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its second day in theatres, as per trade figures.

Part of Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma — also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1. The collections marginally dropped to Rs 18 crore nett on Day 2, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The film had an overall occupancy rate of 25.97 per cent on Tuesday, as per Sacnilk. The morning shows clocked in 10.21 per cent occupancy, which increased to 29.47 per cent in the afternoon and 31.96 per cent in the evening. The occupancy peaked at 32.25 per cent during night shows.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who accidentally awakens Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a betaal leader, and falls for Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal.

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat crossed the Rs 15-crore milestone in India on Day 2. The romance drama, which released alongside Thamma, earned Rs 9 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.5 crore nett on Day 2.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had an average occupancy rate of 30.96 per cent on Wednesday. The morning shows registered 11.80 per cent occupancy, which increased to 36.18 per cent in the afternoon and 37.58 per cent in the evening. The occupancy peaked for night shows at 38.28 per cent.

Harshvardhan Rane plays a man deeply in love with his estranged wife (played by Sonam Bajwa) in the film. In the teaser, Bajwa warns Rane that his passion will one day destroy him, while Rane forbids Bajwa to shed tears even when he dies.