‘Thamma’, ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ witness dip in daily collections

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane-led Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat witnessed a dip in their daily collections at the domestic box office on Thursday, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry-data tracking site Sacnilk, Thamma opened to Rs 24 crore nett at the domestic box office on 21 October. Over its first weekend, the horror comedy earned Rs 35.70 crore nett in India. On Day 7, the collection dipped to Rs 4.30 crore nett at the domestic box office. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial earned Rs 3.25 crore nett in India on Thursday, its 10th day in theatres.

At the time the report was published on Friday, Thamma had earned Rs 108.25 crore nett domestically, according to Sacnilk.

Thamma serves as the fifth instalment in Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Stree 2 (2024), and Munjya (2024). Produced by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt under Maddock Films, Thamma also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal, thus incurring the wrath of betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened to Rs 9 crore nett in India on 21 October. The romance drama, directed by Milaap Zaveri, earned Rs 18.75 crore nett at the domestic box office over its first weekend.

The film’s collection dipped to Rs 3.50 crore nett in India on Day 7. Also starring Sonam Bajwa, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned Rs 2.61 crore nett domestically on Thursday. At the time the report was published on Friday, the film had earned Rs 55.23 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.