Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ beats Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ on Day 1

The horror comedy film earned Rs 25 crore nett on the opening day while the romance drama collected Rs 8.50 crore nett in India

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.10.25, 10:18 AM
A still from ‘Thamma’

A still from ‘Thamma’ File picture

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma earned thrice as much as Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on the opening day in theatres, as per trade figures.

Part of Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma — also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui earned Rs 25.11 crore nett on Day 1 compared to Rs 8.50 crore nett collection of the romance drama.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who accidentally awakens Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a betaal leader, and falls for Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal.

The film had an overall occupancy rate of 34.5 per cent on Tuesday. The morning shows clocked in 15.76 per cent occupancy, which increased to 39.81 per cent in the afternoon and peaked at 42.91 per cent in the evening. The occupancy declined for night shows to 39.5 per cent.

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat failed to make it to the double digits on Day 1. The film had an occupancy rate of 39.51 per cent.

The morning shows registered 19.76 per cent occupancy, which increased to 46.34 per cent in the afternoon and peaked at 47.16 per cent in the evening. The occupancy declined for night shows to 44.76 per cent.

Harshvardhan Rane plays a man deeply in love with his estranged wife (played by Sonam Bajwa) in the film. In the teaser, Bajwa warns Rane that his passion will one day destroy him, while Rane forbids Bajwa to shed tears even when he dies.

