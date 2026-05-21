Shiboprosad Mukherjee introduces himself in ‘Familywala’ in first-look teaser

Actor-filmmaker Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s first look from the upcoming Bengali film Familywala was unveiled on Thursday on the occasion of his birthday, offering audiences a glimpse into what appears to be an emotional yet unconventional character.

Shared by the makers on social media, the teaser video features Shiboprosad introducing himself directly to the camera as a “familywala”. However, the clip takes an intriguing turn as the actor shifts through a variety of moods and expressions while repeating the phrase.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some moments, he appears jovial and playful, while in others, he looks anxious, frightened and even tearful, hinting at the emotional complexity of the titular role.

The clip keeps the film’s storyline under wraps but manages to spark curiosity about the character’s inner struggles and relationships. The changing emotional tones in the video suggest that Familywala may explore the many shades of family life, identity and personal conflict.

“SHIBOPROSAD MUKHERJEE: ‘FAMiLYওয়ালা’ FIRST LOOK IS HERE... Team #FamilyWala - directed by #SumanGhosh unveil #FirstLook of #ShiboprosadMukherjee on his birthday,” the production banner wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Directed by Suman Ghosh, the film also stars Sudipta Chakraborty, Swastika Mukherjee and Anashua Majumdar in key roles.

Familywala is produced by Windows Production and Maya Leela Films.