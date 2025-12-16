Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy ‘Thamma’ now streaming on OTT

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s 2025 horror comedy Thamma is now streaming on Prime Video, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The fifth instalment of the Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, released in theatres on 21 October.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video shared by the streamer shows Khurrana auditioning young artists, as they go on a rant about their love for sucking blood and other vampire traits, essentially trying to prove why they deserve the role of Betaal. Amidst the auditions, Khurrana urges fans to watch the film, which is now streaming on Prime Video.

“Talent hunting Betal Hunting #ThammaOnPrime, Watch Now,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma follows Alok ( Khurrana), a historian who accidentally awakens Yakshasan, ‘betaal’ leader (Siddiqui), an ancient vampire king, and falls for Tadaka (Rashmika), a mysterious vampire.

Produced by Amar Kaushik, Thamma is penned by Niren Bhatt along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Talking about the film, Khurrana said, “Thamma is unlike any other supernatural or horror movie, perfectly combining supernatural and horror elements with humour, romance, drama, and a heartfelt love story—something you don’t often see.”

“Working on a supernatural comedy like Thamma was a first for me, and it was truly an amazing experience. The storyline, my character, the scale—everything about it felt just right, making it an entertaining film not only for audiences but also for me,” shared Rashmika.

Speaking about his role, Siddique shared, “The character of Yakshasan in Thamma instantly caught my attention because it was unlike anything I had ever done before. Reading about mythological beings like vampires is one thing, but portraying one on screen was an experience I can’t truly put into words.”

Thamma is part of Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe along with Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Stree 2 (2024), and Munjya (2024).