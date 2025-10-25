‘Best universe in India’: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates the success of ‘Thamma’

Thamma actor Ayushmann Khurrana called the Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) as the ‘best universe in India’ during an interactive ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session on Instagram with fans on Friday. The Bollywood actor also had a witty comeback for a fan who compared him to Avengers’ Captain America from Maddock’s horror comedy universe (MHCU).

When asked, “How do you feel being the Captain America of MHCU?” Ayushmann quipped, “Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation. No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma”.

Reflecting on the film’s success, the actor said, “Neend acchi aarahi hai. Mtlb pehle bhi acchi aati thi ab aur acchi aa rahi hai. Thamma is very special for me. My first big film released on Diwali. Earlier, I just used to watch films on Diwali but this time I am showing a film on Diwali. The dream of a Chandigarh's boy has been fulfilled.”

Calling MHCU “the best universe in Indian cinema,” Ayushmann teased fans with what’s ahead, saying, “It’s ever expanding and the mergers that are going to happen coming forward will be crazy.”

He also thanked audiences for the overwhelming response, noting the film’s Rs 25 crore opening.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth instalment in MHCU. The film follows Alok (Ayushmann), a journalist who falls in love with a betaal (Rashmika Mandanna) and incurs the wrath of the betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Thamma has grossed over Rs 60 crore at the Indian box office within just four days of its release.