Golden Globes honour for Alia Bhatt, Honouree Award for Rekha at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Rekha have been felicitated for their contribution to cinema at the fifth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

While Rekha was given the Honouree Award at the screening of the restored version of Muzaffar Ali’s 1981 classic Umrao Jaan, Alia received the Golden Globes Horizon Award for her contributions as an artist.

In her address, Rekha urged the audience to ‘embrace cinema wholeheartedly’, reflecting on how deeply healing films can be.

“You come to see this film every single day. Come to see films every single day. That’s the only soothing factor. There’s no potion, no healing material better than films. I am a living example. I am alive because of films,” Rekha said after receiving her award.

Alia was honoured at the film festival alongside Tunisian actor Hend Sabry, who was felicitated with the Omar Sharif Award.

“This is an honour to be recognised by the Golden Globes, and I am grateful for the opportunity to speak for a new generation of aspiring performers and women who are making a difference in film and television around the world,” Alia said after receiving the award.

“At a time when global voices are coming together to tell more inclusive and impactful stories, this recognition feels especially meaningful," the 32-year-old added.

While Rekha looked regal in an ivory embellished sari, Alia opted for a floral off-shoulder gown, with a floor-grazing trail.

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans. “A gentle reminder of why I love cinema...its power to bridge horizons. Honoured to receive the @goldenglobes horizon award at the @redseafilm festival,” Alia wrote.

Actors Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated the actress in the comments section.