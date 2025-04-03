Award-winning comedian Vir Das to debut as an author with his memoir

International Emmy-winning comedian-actor Vir Das is set to debut as an author with a memoir titled The Outsider: A Memoir For Misfits, he announced on Wednesday.

“So I WROTE A BOOK! It’s a crazy story about stumbling into different worlds, across the world. This book is for fellow wanderers, and utter idiots…looking to belong. If that’s you, my story is yours. You’re an Outsider too! I threw my heart into it,” wrote Das, adding that the book is now available for pre-order on online platforms.

According to Amazon, The Outsider: A Memoir For Misfits will be released in November.

Published by Simon & Schuster, Das’s memoir recounts the time he found himself stranded on a pier in Cozumel, Mexico, watching his cruise ship sail away without him due to visa issues.

According to the synopsis of the book on Amazon, the cruise incident became a metaphor for Das’s life and he realised that he has always been and will be an outsider.

“Vir's story is one of cultural dissonance and identity exploration. As a child, he bounced from India to Lagos, Nigeria, and back again. He navigated life between worlds, never quite fitting in... As the only Indian kid co-starring in War and Peace on stage at Knox College in Illinois, his outsider status was undeniable. Whether he's washing dishes at a Grand Lux Cafe in Chicago, navigating Bollywood, getting cancelled by an entire country and then embraced by that country all over again, Vir has learned to lean way into his place as an outsider, and to find humor and meaning on the fringes,” reads the synopsis of the book.

As per the book’s description, The Outsider is more than just a memoir about Das's rise to comedic fame — it's a powerful reflection on how being a misfit can shape one's identity.

Das has performed in six standup specials -- Abroad Understanding, Losing It, For India, Vir Das: Inside Out, Vir Das: Outside In and Vir Das: Landing.

Forty-five-year-old Das had taken home the best comedian award at the Emmys in 2023 for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing. He was nominated for an Emmy in the Comedy category in 2021 for his comedy special Vir Das: For India.

On the work front, Das recently appeared as a news anchor in Prime Video’s Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday. He has acted in movies like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

He is currently on his international Mind Fool tour, taking his comedy to 33 countries.