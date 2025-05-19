Avneet Kaur enjoys a fangirl moment with Tom Cruise at London premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’

Actress Avneet Kaur had a fangirl moment when she met Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise at the London premiere of his latest action thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, shows a video she shared on Sunday.

“Tom the gentleman that you are,” wrote Avneet alongside the video, set to KK’s 2007 hit song Ankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video Cruise compliments Avneet’s outfit. The 23-year-old actress congratulates Cruise on the release of his film and poses for photographs with him.

In December last year, Avneet met the 62-year-old Hollywood star on the set of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

According to videos shared on her Instagram page, Kaur was among a group of selected creators from around the world who were invited by film's studio Paramount Pictures to visit the set, where they also tried out some of the stunts themselves.

Apart from Avneet, actresses Niharika NM and Jannat Zubair had also attended the London screening of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning released in Indian theatres on May 17, a week before the world premiere. This is Cruise’s eighth outing as Ethan Hunt.

Backed by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the action thriller also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny and Holt McCallany in key roles.

Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt round off the cast of the film, which recently received a five-minute standing at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, currently underway in Southern France.

Known for Tiku Weds Sheru and Mardaani 2, Avneet has Rahhat Shah Kazmi’s Love in Vietnam in the pipeline. The upcoming film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan in key roles.