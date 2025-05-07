Australian magazine calls Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra ‘former duo’ in video about ex-lovers; fans react

An Australian magazine has created a buzz among netizens by calling Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Priyanka Chopra “former duo” in a video about ex-lovers shared a day after the two Indian stars’ Met Gala appearance.

The video, posted by Marie Claire Australia, showcases pictures of former couples — both official and rumoured — who brought their best fashion foot forward at the gala event held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5 (ET). Shah Rukh and Priyanka’s red carpet pictures featured in the video, which elicited reactions from fans.

“Featuring PC & SRK is messy… I love it,” wrote a fan in the comments section. “Not the SRK and Priyanka feature…dyingggg,” another netizen commented. “Not SRK and PC,” reads another comment. Adding to the buzz, a user commented, “SRK AND PC???????? SO SHADY.”

Shah Rukh and Priyanka have worked together in several Bollywood movies like Don and its 2011 sequel Don 2. Priyanka also featured in Shah Rukh’s 2009 comedy-drama Billu in a dance item number sequence.

Rumours were rife about the two actors having an affair during the shoot of Don 2. However, neither of them had addressed the matter.

Following their appearance on the red carpet, some eagle-eyed fans on Reddit spotted similarities between SRK and Priyanka’s Met Gala 2025 outfits, connecting them with their Don promotions from 2006.

For their Don promotions, Priyanka sported a bralette gown with polka dot prints while Shah Rukh wore an all-black pantsuit.

At this year’s Met Gala, Priyanka stunned in an Olivier Rousteing polka-dotted suit dress accessorised with a giant emerald neckpiece and black gloves. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, made history as the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala. He donned an all-black Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble with a custom stack of chokers and chains for fashion’s biggest night.

The two stars weren’t spotted together at the event. However, fans couldn’t keep calm on social media as the two seemed to have sported outfits similar to the ones they donned during the promotional events of 2006’s Don.

Fans alluded to their characters from the 2006 hit film. “Don and Roma take over Met Gala,” a fan wrote. “Don and Roma are back for a mission,” another user commented. “Now these are a lil too similar,” a social media user wrote, with another quipping, “OP don’t let anyone gaslight you into thinking this is a coincidence. Great work. Let’s continue the decoding.”