Shobu Yarlagadda on 'Baahubali: The Epic': Will be a whole new experience for fans

"Baahubali" producer Shobu Yarlagadda opened up about the upcoming re-release of "Baahubali: The Epic", which he says will be a whole new experience for the fans of the popular pan-Indian franchise.

The SS Rajamouli directed two part saga, which released in 2015 and 2017, is credited for the rise of Pan-Indian cinema by grossing over Rs 2,000 crore worldwide.

"Audiences will experience 'Baahubali' like never before,” Yarlagadda said, adding that the goal was to deliver a cinematic spectacle for a new generation of viewers while rekindling nostalgia for the original fans.

The film, which featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in prominent roles, will rerelease with a remastered combination.

The producer said the remastered edition would feature advanced technologies such as Dolby Atmos sound, IMAX upscaling, and a freshly re-edited presentation, supervised by Rajamouli.

The franchise has spawned many projects such as the 2017 novel "The Rise of Sivagami" which was written as a prequel to the first film and "Baahubali: The Lost Legends", an animated series.

Yarlagadda said they are not done with the universe just yet.

“There are plans in the pipeline for spin-offs and expansions, which we will announce soon,” he said.

Reflecting on the journey of the franchise, Yarlagadda admitted that he never expected "Baahubali: The Beginning" to set a benchmark in Indian filmmaking.

“It not only broke box-office records but also united the Indian film industry as one,” he said.

However, the producer confessed that he would not take on another project of such massive scale.

“The challenges were enormous — from maintaining the grandeur to keeping within the budget. We made no compromises on quality despite the constraints,” he explained.

Yarlagadda also credited social media marketing for the film’s phenomenal reach.

“It was cost-effective and helped us build engagement across languages and regions,” he said. The viral question — ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?’ — became an organic marketing hook for the sequel, he added.

“While the first film built anticipation, the second offered instant satisfaction by answering that question,” he said, noting how the storytelling structure sustained public interest for years.

