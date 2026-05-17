Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver to feature in Kenneth Lonergan's ‘Tomorrow Is a Drag’

Actors Aubrey Plaza and Adam Driver are set to feature in “Tomorrow Is a Drag”.

The film is directed by Kenneth Lonergan, known for “Manchester by the Sea” and is produced by Sara Murphy under her banner Fat City outfit, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

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Production is set to start in New York.

The drama film also features Vanessa Kirby and Matthew Broderick, among others.

The plot details of the film are kept under wraps but is reportedly set to have writer-director’s signature blend of humour and touching character study that defined “Manchester by the Sea”.

The international sales of the film are handled by MK2 Films, while North American representation is with WME.

Driver’s latest work is “Paper Tiger”, where he featured alongside Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong. The film is directed by James Gray.

Plaza featured in “Honey Don't”, which released in 2025. It revolved around Bakersfield PI Honey O'Donahue (Margaret Qualley) as she investigates a series of murders linked to a cult-like run by the corrupt Reverend (Chris Evans).

The actor essayed the role of a local cop in the film.





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