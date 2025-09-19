MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Friday, 19 September 2025

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident in Singapore

Singapore police reportedly rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a nearby hospital but he could not be saved

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.09.25, 03:28 PM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg Instagram/zubeen.garg

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has died following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52.

According to reports, Singapore police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite being placed under intensive medical care, doctors could not save him.

Born Zubeen Borthakur on November 18, 1972, in Tura, Meghalaya, Garg became one of the most influential voices in Assam. A singer–songwriter, composer, actor and philanthropist, he worked across Assamese, Hindi and Bengali music and film industries, and sang in over 40 languages and dialects.

A multi-instrumentalist, Garg debuted with the Assamese album Anamika in 1992 before moving to Mumbai. He gained nationwide fame with Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster, which won him the Global Indian Film Award for Best Playback Singer.

Over his career, he recorded songs for films such as Dil Se, Fiza, Kaante and Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, while remaining a towering figure in Assamese music.

Regarded as Assam’s highest-paid singer, Garg received several honours, including an honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) degree from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, in 2024.

Beyond music, he was active in social work through his Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, contributed to flood relief efforts, and offered his Guwahati residence as a COVID Care Centre during the pandemic. He was also a prominent cultural voice in the anti-CAA movement.

Condolences poured in from political leaders and admirers. "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat... Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons," Assam minister Ashok Singhal posted on X.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend," former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora tweeted.

