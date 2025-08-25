‘Bigg Boss 19’: Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Mridul Tiwari and other contestants this year

Salman Khan returned to television on Sunday night with the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19. The makers introduced 16 contestants — a mix of actors, influencers, musicians and veterans, who will now battle it out inside the house.

The first to walk in was television actress Ashnoor Kaur, known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes. “This is going to be my real test,” she said, marking her first reality show outing.

Writer-actor Zeishan Quadri, who scripted Gangs of Wasseypur, followed, bantering with Salman before entry. Beside him was Tanya Mittal, spiritual influencer and former Miss Asia, whose viral reels kept Khan in splits on stage.

Model Nehal Chudasama, Miss Diva Universe 2018, and Hyderabad-born Baseer Ali, whom Khan called a “reality show veteran”, were introduced next.

Actor Abhishek Bajaj of Student of the Year 2 added some filmy touch to the premiere with the line, “Sabke ghar mein karega raj hamara Bajaj.”

Digital stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar entered separately, teasing the question of whether they are just friends or more. “Even we don’t know,” they laughed, before heading inside.

Salman then welcomed Gaurav Khanna, television actor and Celebrity MasterChef winner, who grooved to Main Hoon Na on stage. Polish actress Natalia Janoszek, of Housefull 5 fame, accompanied him.

Next, stand-up comedian Pranit More cracked jokes about his recent on-stage controversy, and actress-activist Farrhana Bhatt from Srinagar declared she would be “both the winner and the villain” this season.

Bhojpuri star Neelam Giri set the stage ablaze with her dance performance, and veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand reunited with Salman after two decades.

The makers then declared the winner of the Fans Ka Faisla contest they had run on social media. Mridul Tiwari, a popular YouTuber, was revealed as the audience’s choice for a spot in the house.

Closing the line-up, singer-composer Amaal Mallik performed Kaun Tujhe from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and spoke candidly about his struggles with depression and distancing from family before stepping in.

Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar at 9pm and air on Colors TV at 10.30pm every day.