Ashneer Grover-hosted ‘Rise & Fall’ emerges as most-watched show on Amazon MX Player

Ashneer Grover-hosted reality series Rise & Fall has emerged as the most-watched show ever on Amazon MX Player, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

According to the streaming platform, Rise and Fall garnered over 500 million views on Amazon MX Player, ranking among the top OTT reality shows for six consecutive weeks, and received more than 11 million public votes.

The series also created a major online buzz, amassing over 10 billion social media views and inspiring user-generated content across platforms, according to PTI.

“We rose because you watched and we ruled because you loved. Itna pyaar dene ke liye dil se shukriya,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram alongside a poster highlighting the achievement.

The first season of the reality show premiered on the streaming platform in September and concluded in October, with Arjun Bijlani clinching the trophy.

Produced by Banijay Asia in association with Endemol Shine India, Rise & Fall is based on a format created by UK’s Studio Lambert and licensed via All3Media International. Banijay Asia founder and CEO Deepak Dhar described it as “a bold social experiment that challenges power and privilege”.

The season featured 15 celebrity contestants divided into two groups — the Rulers, who lived in the luxurious Tower, and Hustlers who had to fight for basic amenities in the basement. Every week the Hustlers could rise to the Tower by performing tasks and voting.

Karan Bedi, Director and Head at Amazon MX Player, said the show’s success demonstrated “how entertainment and brand storytelling can powerfully converge”.