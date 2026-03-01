Arindam Sil’s political thriller ‘Korpur’ to hit theatres on Eid, to clash with ‘Dhurandhar 2’, ‘Toxic’

Bengali political thriller Korpur, believed to be inspired by the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a female university official in the 1990s, is slated for release on March 19-20 to coincide with Eid this year, director Arindam Sil has said.

The film is based on the book Antardhaner Nepathye, which contained references to the real-life disappearance incident. It features West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu and Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.

“It is inspired and based on a fiction, and any similarity with any real-life incident is purely coincidental and fictitious,” Sil told PTI.

Tollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta essays the role of the missing varsity official, while Basu portrays a senior Kolkata Police officer attached to the homicide section, the director said.

Ghosh plays a political leader of the then ruling party, wielding considerable influence over the functioning of state universities and colleges.

Ghosh said the portrayal, as directed by Sil, is based on a fictional character but may carry traces of his journalistic experience in interacting with important public figures during that period.

The cast of Korpur also includes actors Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Lahoma Bhattacharya and Ananya Banerjee.

The film is set to clash with Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic, which also hit theatres on March 19.