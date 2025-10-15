‘Rise and Fall’ finale week: Arbaz Patel becomes first finalist as Rulers face media heat

Amazon MX Player’s reality show Rise and Fall is now in its finale week, with Arbaz Patel becoming the first contestant to secure a spot in the Season 1 finale. Meanwhile, current Rulers Dhanashree Verma and Arjun Bijlani were put under the spotlight during a special “Media Face-Off” task.

A newly released promo shows the Rulers answering questions from the media. The promo opens with the announcement, “Aaj aap khud khade honge sawalon ke line of fire mein”

Arjun Bijlani was the first to face the grilling. When asked, “Arjun khulkar nahi khelte,” he defended himself, saying, “Mujhe lagta hai ki main khulkar khela hoon. Upar bhi log nahi chahte the ki main rise karoon, aur niche bhi sab log mujhse khafha the”.

Another journalist asked, “First choice agar koi rishte mein karni ho toh you’ve never been,” to which a confident Arjun answered, “Maine humesha solo game kheli hai”.

Arbaz Patel also faced a challenging question about his girlfriend Nikki Tamboli and fellow Ruler Dhanashree Verma: “Nikki ne aapse kaha tha ki Dhanashree se bachkar rehna. Aap Nikki ka naam aage rakhte hai ya abhi aap Dhanashree ka?”.

The query left both Arbaz and Dhanashree visibly stunned.

The latest episode also featured a shocking double elimination. Kiku Sharda was voted out by the Rulers, while basement contestants Bali, Aarush Bhola, and Manisha Rani eliminated Aditya Narayan.

With Arbaz already a finalist, the focus now shifts to the remaining Rulers, Dhanashree and Arjun, who continue to steer the house while the rest of the contestants — Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Akriti Negi, and Nayandeep Rakshit — serve as Workers.