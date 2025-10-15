MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘The ultimate bush’: Kim Kardashian launches faux hair micro string thongs

Billed as SKIMS’s ‘most shocking panty ever’, the hairy thongs are available in twelve different shades

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.10.25, 01:13 PM
American businesswoman Kim Kardashian launched the SKIMS faux hair micro string thong

American businesswoman Kim Kardashian launched the SKIMS faux hair micro string thong Instagram, SKIMS

Kim Kardashian has launched the SKIMS faux hair micro string thong, the luxury clothing brand announced on Tuesday.

“Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush. With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever colour you want it to be,” reads the caption to the post.

Billed as their ‘most shocking panty ever’, the thongs are priced at USD 32 each (Rs 3,100 approximately).

On the SKIMS website, the product is described as “the ultimate bush which features a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations.”

The hairy thong has triggered a flurry of reactions on social media.

“Who asked for this,” reads one comment on Instagram. “Do we wash this in the washer or use shampoo and conditioner,” quipped another social media user.

“Someone please tell me why are these out of stock and who are buying these” commented a third.

“Are we unable to grow our own bush for some reason,” wondered another social media user. “I can grow my own for free, thank you very much,” wrote yet another netizen on Instagram.

Skims is an American shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede. The brand emphasises body positivity and inclusivity, offering a full range of inclusive sizing.

Kim Kardashian is set to headline the legal drama series All's Fair, created by Ryan Murphy. The series will premiere on Hulu on November 4.

