MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 15 October 2025

Tulsi-Parvati reunion on ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ set breaks the internet

Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar will reportedly play an integral role in bringing together Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) and Tulsi (Smriti Irani) in a special episode of the show

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.10.25, 01:58 PM
Sakshi Tanwar with Smriti Irani

Sakshi Tanwar with Smriti Irani Instagram

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actors Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar reunited on the set of the Smriti Irani-led Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, BTS pictures the makers shared on Tuesday, show.

The photos feature Kiran Karmarkar and Sakshi Tanwar with Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, and the rest of the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2000s, both Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii were popular Star Plus serials. The reunion of the two iconic bahus of Indian television years later has social media abuzz.

“Wow was waiting for this. When they will telecast this episode,” commented a fan. “Two legends in one photo,” wrote another.

According to reports, Parvati Agarwal (Sakshi) and Om Agarwal (Kiran) will play an integral role in bringing Mihir Virani (Amar) and Tulsi Virani (Smriti) together in a special episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on Star Plus on July 29. The episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar.

A sequel and reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the new series also stars Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is created by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Muzammil Desai and Khwaja Mughal.

RELATED TOPICS

Sakshi Tanwar Smriti Irani Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India reverses tax-free import policy on missile parts amid Adani defence probe

In September, the govt announced that all missile parts, for both long- and short-range missiles, would be exempt from import taxes, providing a boost to defence companies, including the Adani group, that rely on these imports for armed forces equipment
Prashant Kishor
Quote left Quote right

The party has decided that I should not contest the Bihar Assembly polls

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT