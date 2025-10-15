Tulsi-Parvati reunion on ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ set breaks the internet

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actors Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar reunited on the set of the Smriti Irani-led Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, BTS pictures the makers shared on Tuesday, show.

The photos feature Kiran Karmarkar and Sakshi Tanwar with Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, and the rest of the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

In the 2000s, both Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii were popular Star Plus serials. The reunion of the two iconic bahus of Indian television years later has social media abuzz.

“Wow was waiting for this. When they will telecast this episode,” commented a fan. “Two legends in one photo,” wrote another.

According to reports, Parvati Agarwal (Sakshi) and Om Agarwal (Kiran) will play an integral role in bringing Mihir Virani (Amar) and Tulsi Virani (Smriti) together in a special episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on Star Plus on July 29. The episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar.

A sequel and reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the new series also stars Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is created by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Muzammil Desai and Khwaja Mughal.