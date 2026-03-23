‘Thala meets Thala’: Rahman’s interaction with Dhoni at CSK fan event is winning the internet

Ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings held a pre-season fan engagement event titled ‘ROAR 2026’ at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The event featured a live performance by Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman, who lit up the venue with his music and stage presence. However, the highlight of the evening was his interaction with former CSK captain MS Dhoni.

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Rahman's son A.R. Ameen later shared a video of the meeting on Instagram. In the clip, the composer is seen video-calling someone and showing Dhoni on screen, with both sharing a warm smile and a lighthearted moment.

The video also included glimpses of Rahman’s performance and fireworks at the stadium.

Alongside the post, Ameen captioned the moment: “Thala meets Thala #dhoni #arrahman #chennaisuperkings #ipl #csk.”

Fans of Rahman and Dhoni flooded the comments section of the post. One user wrote, “My two favourite people”. Another said, “Two love of my life together.” A third user commented, “My idols in one frame”

The event also saw the presence of several former CSK players from past title-winning squads, including Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Muttiah Muralitharan, Parthiv Patel, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh and Murali Vijay.

IPL 2026 will kick off on March 28, with the final match scheduled for May 31. The championship begins with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.