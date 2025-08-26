Anurag Kashyap on upcoming film ‘Nishaanchi’: It takes me back to the cinema I grew up watching

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday reflected on his upcoming film Nishaanchi, describing it as a nostalgic return to the cinema he grew up watching.

Opening up on how his early encounters with cinema shaped his artistry, Anurag shared, “I would read a lot of Noir, from Dashiell Hammett to Raymond Chandler, and reading that stuff opened the door for me to cinema, making me curious to watch films from across the world.”

“Back then, we had no theatres in small towns, so my father would set up a projector to project films onto the big white walls. Since cinemas were in the cities, our entertainment came from government-scheme theatres like Chalchitra Talkies. Films would reach us years after their city release,” he added.

Nishaanchi marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who is the grandson of politician Balasaheb Thackeray. Thackeray plays a double role in the film.

Nishaanchi follows the lives of identical twins — Babloo and Dabloo — who are in love with the same woman (played by Vedika Pinto).

The official logline of Nishaanchi on IMDb reads, “Twin brothers, identical looks but different values, face brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption. Their paths weave through crime into a deeper story about human nature.”

Earlier this month, the makers dropped a teaser for the film, also starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Kamaal Ajeeb and Kumud Mishra as Ambika Chacha.

Nishaanchi is set to hit theatres on September 19.

The film is backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.