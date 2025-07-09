'Metro... In Dino' eyes Rs 25-crore mark, ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ closer to Rs 50-crore milestone in India

Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino is inching towards the Rs 25-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of Day 5 of its theatrical run, trade figures have shown. Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Rebirth is on course to cross the Rs 50-crore mark in India.

After a slow start on Friday, earning Rs 3.5 crore nett, Metro… In Dino saw a jump in collections over the weekend. It earned Rs 6 crore nett on Saturday, followed by Rs 7.25 crore nett on Sunday, according to figures from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The romantic drama, billed as a spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro, collected Rs 2.5 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 2.9 crore nett on Tuesday, taking the total domestic earnings to Rs 22.15 crore nett.

Headlined by an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Metro… In Dino weaves together multiple love stories set in an urban landscape, much like its predecessor.

The film marks a reunion between Basu and music director Pritam, whose soundtrack for Life in a Metro remains popular even today.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Rebirth, the seventh instalment in the dinosaur franchise, has collected Rs 43.75 crore nett in India in five days. Globally, the film is inching towards the USD 350 million milestone. It has collected USD 159.5 million in the US and USD 174.7 million internationally, taking its total earnings to 334.9 million worldwide.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rebirth features Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali in lead roles.