‘Anupamaa’ actor Gaurav Khanna to participate in ‘Bigg Boss 19’, hints teaser

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna is set to enter the Bigg Boss house, a teaser dropped by the makers has hinted. The nineteenth season of the popular reality show is set to premiere on August 24, with Salman Khan once again returning as host.

“Audience ka favorite beta is here to rule! Jhalak mein jab itna mazza, puri picture mein toh lagega tadka,” the official handle of JioHotstar Reality wrote on X, alongside a 25-second teaser.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip shows an actor dressed in an all-black ensemble grooving to the song Naa Jaane Kahaan Se Aaya Hai on the Bigg Boss stage. His face is not revealed in the video.

Another teaser dropped by the makers hints that internet sensations Nagma Mirajkar and Awz Darbar are also set to participate in Bigg Boss 19. “Pyaar dosti hai, aur aisi hi ek jodi aa rahi Bigg Boss ke ghar mein! Kya banegi pyaar se sarkaar ya takraar,” reads the caption of the video.

Music composer Amaal Mallik is also likely to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. A teaser shared by the makers shows a singer crooning to Tum Aati To Seene Mein, a song composed by the 35-year-old musician.

“Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banane,” the social media post of the makers read.

Season 19 of Bigg Boss revolves around the theme “Ab hogi gharwaalon ki sarkaar”. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9pm and at 10.30pm on Colors TV.