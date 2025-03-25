MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's 'Verity' to release next year in May

Directed by Michael Showalter, the upcoming film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book of the same name

PTI Published 25.03.25, 12:39 PM
Anne Hathaway in 'Verity' (2026)

Anne Hathaway in 'Verity' (2026) IMDb

"Verity" starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson is set to have a worldwide release on May 15, 2026.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film also stars Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordóva and Brady Wagner, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"Struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh is hired as a ghostwriter for renowned author Verity Crawford under mysterious circumstances, but her assignment takes a dark turn after discovering chilling autobiographical notes,” reads the film's logline.

The upcoming film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book of the same name. Hoover previously had her book "It Ends With Us" adapted into a movie. Released last year, it featured Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the lead roles.

Her other novels, "Reminders of Him" and "Regretting You" are also being adapted into films.

"Verity" is produced by Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Hathaway and Hoover.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

