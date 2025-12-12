Vidyut Jammwal divides internet with his bald look for Hollywood debut ‘Street Fighter’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s bald look as Dhalsim for his Hollywood debut film Street Fighter has elicited mixed reactions from fans back home in India.

While some have heaped praise on the first-look poster shared by the makers on Friday, others are disappointed with Jammwal’s never-before-seen bald avatar. “They took bro’s hair,” commented an Instagram user. “Tenali Rama,” wrote another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Woah, absolutely loved it. But I must admit, I do miss your hair in this look, it would have been even more incredible with it. It’s like watching Dhalsim in action, but with Vidyut Jammwal’s legendary hair missing,” commented a third.

“Stretch beyond your limits. Vidyut Jammwal is Dhalsim. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026,” the makers captioned their post on Instagram.

The poster shows Jammwal flaunting his robust physique. The actor sports heavy silver jewellery in the new visual.

The upcoming film, produced by studio Legendary, is a live-action adaptation of the popular video game Street Fighter.

Launched in 1987 by Japanese video game company Capcom, Street Fighter is a series of fighting games involving a diverse cast of martial artists who participate in a global fighting tournament organised by the villainous M. Bison.

The character of Dhalsim was first introduced in the game in 1991. He is a yogi with fire-spitting abilities. Dhalsim fights to support his family.

As per US-based magazine Deadline, the Street Fighter games have sold over 55 million units worldwide since launch. The most recent edition of the game, Street Fighter 6, was released in June 2023 and won the award for best fighting game at the 2023 Game Awards.

Directed by Bad Trip filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter also stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, and Jason Momoa in key roles.

Street Fighter is set to hit theatres on 16 October next year.

Jammwal, 45, is known for action films like Force (2011), Commando (2013), Commando 2 (2017), Commando 3 (2019), Sanak (2021) and Crakk (2024). He last appeared in A. R. Murugadoss’s Tamil-language psychological action thriller film Madharaasi alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Rukmini Vasanth and Shabeer Kallarakkal.