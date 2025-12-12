Varun Dhawan unveils new ‘Border 2’ poster ahead of film’s teaser launch

Actor Varun Dhawan unveiled a new Border 2 poster on Friday, ahead of the film’s 16 December teaser launch.

“Vijay Diwas ka josh, 1971 ki jeet ki yaad, aur saal ka sabse grand teaser launch - ek saath (The spirit of Vijay Diwas, the memorable victory of 1971 and a grand teaser launch — all together),” Dhawan captioned the post on Instagram.

The poster features Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty as valiant Indian soldiers.

Border 2 serves as the second instalment in filmmaker J.P. Dutta’s war drama franchise.

The original 1997 film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film.

Border 2 will see Sunny Deol reprising his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpur. The film is set to hit theatres on 23 January, 2026, ahead of Republic Day.

Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for helming films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.