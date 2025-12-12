Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ ends Week 1 with a Rs 218-crore haul in India

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar ended its first week of theatrical run with a collection of Rs 218 crore nett, the makers said on Friday.

The spy thriller collected Rs 28.60 crore nett in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 33.10 crore nett on the second day. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 44.80 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

The daily collection dropped to Rs 24.30 crore nett on Monday, but kept gradually rising through the week. Tuesday fetched Rs 28.60 crore nett, followed by Rs 29.20 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 29.40 crore nett on Thursday.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had an overall occupancy of 39.53 per cent on Thursday, as per industry data tracking portal Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 300-crore milestone globally, Sacnilk said in a report. The spy thriller has grossed Rs 248.75 crore in India, and Rs 65 crore gross overseas. The total worldwide collection of the film stands at Rs 313.75 crore gross.

“Unstoppable thrill on Thursday,” the official handle of JioStudios wrote on X.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein has earned Rs 108.8 crore nett in India at the end of Week 2 in theatres, Sacnilk reported.