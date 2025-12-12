‘Four More Shots Please!’ S4 trailer: Maanvi, Bani, Sayani, Kirti return for one last time

Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Sayani Gupta and Kirti Kulhari return for one last time – not to start over, but to finish what they started — in the trailer for Four More Shots Please! Season 4.

Dropped on Friday, the two-minute-41-second-long video opens with Damini (Sayani), Umang (Bani), Anjana (Kirti), and Siddhi (Maanvi) stepping into new phases of life. Facing life’s new twists, they make daring decisions, learn from the past, and rely on their unbreakable bond with each other.

Dino Morea, Urfi Javed, Neeraj Kabi and Kunaal Roy Kapur also feature in the video.

“Pouring the trailer onto your feed #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Dec 19,” streaming platform Prime Video wrote on Instagram.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the fourth season of Four More Shots Please! is directed by Arunima Sharma.

The romantic comedy series follows the story of four female friends from different walks of life, who navigate love, career challenges, personal dreams and everyday challenges in contemporary India.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please! also stars Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, and Ankur Rathee.

Talking about the series, Sayani said, “It’s rare for a show to touch lives so deeply, and Four More Shots Please! did that because fans embraced these four women exactly as they were – messy, brave, vulnerable, loud, loving, and real women with agency and distinct voices.”

“Being a part of Four More Shots Please! has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career,” shared Kirti.

“Four More Shots Please! didn’t just give me a character. It gave me a tribe,” noted Maanvi Gagroo.

“Umang has lived loudly. Loved loudly. Broken loudly. And rebuilt herself loudly,” said Bani.

The first season of Four More Shots Please! premiered in January 2019, followed by the second instalment in April 2020 and the third instalment in October 2022.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 is set to premiere on Prime Video on 19 December.