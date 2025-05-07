Eken Babu chases an elusive villain in ‘The Eken: Benaras E Bibhishika’ trailer

Hoichoi Studios has dropped the trailer for The Eken: Benaras E Bibhishika, the latest adventure of the titular quirky sleuth in the city of Varanasi.

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the two-minute–23-second-long trailer features Anirban Chakrabarti as Eken Babu, with Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Somak Ghosh reprising their roles as Bapi and Pramatha, respectively.

The trio visit the home of Subimal (Gaurav Chakrabarty), a young scholar pursuing his PhD at Benaras Hindu University. His uncle, Bireswar (Debesh Chattopadhyay), has a passion for collecting antiques.

The film also features Saswata Chatterjee as Belal Malik, the antagonist, who is a master in disguise. From a quirky Goan, to a modest policeman or a towering Punjabi man, he changes his appearance like a magician.

The supporting cast includes Ishaa Saha, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Biswanath Basu, Debesh Chattopadhyay, Rishav Basu and Kaushik Hafizee.

Speaking about returning to the role of Eken Babu, Anirban Chakrabarti shared, “Every Eken Babu story is close to my heart, but this one feels special — because Benaras itself becomes part of the mystery. There's magic in those alleys, and we've tried to capture that magic on screen.”

“Benaras is not just a backdrop — it is a living, breathing entity that influences every move of the characters. Through the explosion of colors in Masaan Holi, the ancient rituals, and the hidden greed of men, we explore a classic Eken Babu mystery with a fresh new flavour,” Joydeep Mukherjee said.

The Eken: Benaras E Bibhishika is set to release in theatres on May 16. This is the third film in the Eken Babu franchise. The first film, The Eken, hit theatres in April 2022, taking the detective to Darjeeling for a case. The second, The Eken: Ruddhaswas Rajasthan, released in April 2023, showcased an investigation in Rajasthan.