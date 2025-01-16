‘Puro Puri Eken’ trailer: Anirban Chakrabarti’s eccentric sleuth hunts for a serial killer in Puri

Anirban Chakrabarti’s sharp-witted sleuth Eken Babu makes his first trip to the beach town of Puri in the trailer for Puro Puri Eken, dropped by streaming platform Hoichoi on Wednesday. However, the vacation soon turns into a hunt for a serial killer after a prominent Kathakali dancer Paramita Chatterjee (Rajnandini Paul) receives threatening phone calls.

The two-minute-23-second-long video captures Puri’s cultural vibrance and Eken Babu’s eccentricities, including his bungled attempts at using proverbs and learning the native language of Puri.

Eken Babu is fascinated by the local food and the folk dance form. However, the atmosphere turns sinister when Paramita starts receiving eerie phone calls. A warning appears on her dressing room mirror, written in red lipstick. The situation escalates further when two people are found murdered and Eken embarks on a hunt for a serial killer.

Also starring Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Somak Ghosh and Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Puro Puri Eken is directed by Joydeep Mukherjee. The series is set to hit Hoichoi on January 23.

Eken Babu debuted on Hoichoi in March 2018 and has had seven seasons so far. Over the years, Eken Babu’s adventures have spanned various locations, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Murshidabad, Bolpur, Dhaka and Tungkulung.

In addition to its streaming success, Eken Babu has made a seamless transition to the big screen, with two feature films to its credit. The first film, The Eken, hit theaters in April 2022, while the second, The Eken: Ruddhaswas Rajasthan, released in April 2023. The films also star Anirban as Eken Babu.