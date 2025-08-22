MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopt baby girl nearly a year after marriage

Brown, best known for her breakout role in the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, married Bongiovi, son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, last year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.08.25, 09:39 AM
Millie Bobby Brown (right) and Jake Bongiovi (left)

Millie Bobby Brown (right) and Jake Bongiovi (left) File Picture

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have become parents after adopting a “sweet baby girl”, the couple announced on Thursday.

Brown, 21, and Bongiovi, 23, said they were “beyond excited” to enter the next chapter of their lives.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the couple posted on Instagram, alongside a sketch of a tree.

“And then there were 3,” they signed off.

Brown, best known for her breakout role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, married Bongiovi — a model and the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi — last year.

Brown has previously expressed her desire to become a parent, even hinting at the possibility of adoption. Earlier this year, she appeared on the SmartLess podcast, where she said while she remains focused on building her career, starting a family has always been a priority.

“Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family, for me, personally,” Brown told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on the podcast.

On the work front, Brown recently starred alongside Chris Pratt in the sci-fi film The Electric State. She will also feature in Stranger Things Season 5, slated to drop on Netflix later this year.

