‘Bhog’ teaser: Anirban Bhattacharya becomes obsessed with a tantric goddess

From a man of logic, Anirban Bhattacharya transforms into a fanatic devotee of a mysterious tantric goddess after he comes across a brass idol at a curio shop in the teaser of Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s upcoming supernatural thriller series Bhog, based on a novella by Avik Sarkar.

Set to hit Hoichoi on May 1, Bhog follows the harrowing experience of a reclusive bachelor who becomes captivated by an enigmatic brass statue bought from a curio shop. His life spirals into a nightmare as he succumbs to its sinister influence, blurring the lines between devotion and madness.

Dropped by Hoichoi on Sunday, the one-minute-32-second-long video shows Anirban displaying obsessive behaviour after bringing home the mysterious idol. He keeps reiterating that he loves ‘Maa’, the idol. The video also features Parno Mittra and Rajatava Dutta.

This is the first time that Parambrata will direct Anirban.

Parambrata’s previous series Nikosh Chhaya, which revolved around an occult specialist Niren Bhaduri (played by Chiranjeet Chakrabarti), dropped on Hoichoi in October 2024.

The short story Bhog was turned into an audiobook, and was also adapted into a feature film by director Raajhorshee De, titled Purba Paschim Dakshin Uttar Asbei.